Erne is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

As a result, we wouldn't count on Erne playing against Detroit on Saturday. In conjunction with defenseman Dan Girardi's lower-body issue, the Bolts should be a bit less threatening, albeit facing an opponent that they've historically dominated. Erne's next chance to play should arrive Monday for a road game against the Maple Leafs.