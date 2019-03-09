Lightning's Adam Erne: Upper-body injury surfaces
Erne is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
As a result, we wouldn't count on Erne playing against Detroit on Saturday. In conjunction with defenseman Dan Girardi's lower-body issue, the Bolts should be a bit less threatening, albeit facing an opponent that they've historically dominated. Erne's next chance to play should arrive Monday for a road game against the Maple Leafs.
