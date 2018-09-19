Lightning's Adam Erne: Will suit up Wednesday
Erne (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.
Erne saw action in just 23 games last season, in which he tallied three goals and one assist while averaging just 10:07 of ice time. The winger will have to stave challenges from Andy Andreoff and Alexander Volkov, but should still have the inside track for a spot on the fourth line.
