Erne (illness) will join Tampa Bay on its upcoming three-game road trip, despite missing Friday's practice, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It's not immediately clear if Erne will be ready to play Saturday versus the Panthers, but bringing the winger along at least gives the club some options. In 19 outings this season, the COnnecticut native has registered three goals, five helpers and 27 shots while averaging 11:16 of ice time. Although his overall minutes are a little low, Erne is still logging 1:34 per game with the man advantage and has a pair of points to show for it.