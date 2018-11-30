Lightning's Adam Erne: Will travel with team
Erne (illness) will join Tampa Bay on its upcoming three-game road trip, despite missing Friday's practice, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
It's not immediately clear if Erne will be ready to play Saturday versus the Panthers, but bringing the winger along at least gives the club some options. In 19 outings this season, the COnnecticut native has registered three goals, five helpers and 27 shots while averaging 11:16 of ice time. Although his overall minutes are a little low, Erne is still logging 1:34 per game with the man advantage and has a pair of points to show for it.
More News
-
Lightning's Adam Erne: Dealing with illness•
-
Lightning's Adam Erne: Three-point effort in OT win•
-
Lightning's Adam Erne: Pointless in return•
-
Lightning's Adam Erne: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Adam Erne: Sporting regular jersey at practice•
-
Lightning's Adam Erne: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...