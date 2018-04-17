Erne (lower body) will miss all of the conference quarterfinals versus the Devils, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Erne's missed nine straight games, including the last six of the regular season. However, the Lightning have plenty of depth at left wing to compensate for his absence as Alex Killorn -- who has five points through Game 3 -- is working in a third-line capacity with proven playmakers J.T. Miller and Ondrej Palat operating in the top six.