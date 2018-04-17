Lightning's Adam Erne: Won't be seen in quarterfinals
Erne (lower body) will miss all of the conference quarterfinals versus the Devils, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Erne's missed nine straight games, including the last six of the regular season. However, the Lightning have plenty of depth at left wing to compensate for his absence as Alex Killorn -- who has five points through Game 3 -- is working in a third-line capacity with proven playmakers J.T. Miller and Ondrej Palat operating in the top six.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...