Barre-Boulet, along with Gemel Smith, Luke Witkowski, Mathieu Joseph, Cal Foote, Scott Wedgewood and Spencer Martin, has been added to the Lightning's training camp roster, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It's highly unlikely that any of these players will see game action once the playoffs get underway, but they'll be on hand in case Tampa Bay is ravaged by injuries at any point during postseason play. Barre-Boulet would, however, likely be one of the first men up should the Lightning suffer multiple injuries at forward, as he's been an absolute stud in the AHL over the past two campaigns, racking up 61 goals and 124 points in 134 games.