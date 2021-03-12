Barre-Boulet was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.
Barre-Boulet has two NHL appearances under his belt, but a move to the minors could allow him to play a more significant role. The Quebec native remains in search of his first NHL point.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Promoted to active roster•
-
Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Making NHL debut Monday•
-
Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Surfaces on taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Sent to Syracuse•