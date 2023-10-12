Barre-Boulet was promoted from the minors Thursday.
Barre-Boulet's call-up comes as Tyler Motte (hand) is sidelined and was designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Last season, the 26-year-old Barre-Boulet was limited to just one appearance for the Bolts in which he generated one shot in 10:01 of ice time.
