Barre-Boulet has cleared waivers and been assigned to the AHL Syracuse Crunch, reports NHL.com.

Barre-Boulet didn't clear waivers last season after camp and was claimed by the Seattle Kraken. But he was reclaimed by the Bolts just 11 days later and spent most of the season with the Crunch, putting up 16 goals and 63 points in 58 games. Barre-Boulet also played 14 games with the LIghtning (three goals, two assists).