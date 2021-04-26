Barre-Boulet scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Barre-Boulet's game-tying goal in the third period was his first NHL point in eight appearances. The Quebec native has suited up in six straight games, although he's still getting acclimated to the NHL level. He will likely settle into a middle-six role -- he's not suited for checking-line duties, but his scoring touch isn't that of a top-line player yet either.