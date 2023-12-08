Barre-Boulet scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

Barre-Boulet scored Tampa's lone goal in the first period Thursday, one-timing a feed from Brandon Hagel to give the Lightning an early 1-0 lead. The goal is Barre-Boulet's first point since Nov. 7 -- the 26-year-old forward had been scoreless in his last nine games while serving as a healthy scratch in five contests. While Barre-Boulet can offer some scoring upside in the Lightning's top-six, it's hard to rely on consistent production at this point. He has five goals and eight points through 21 games this season.