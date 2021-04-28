Barre-Boulet scored a goal on a team-high six shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.

There's no stopping Barre-Boulet now -- he's got goals in consecutive games to account for all of his offense in nine NHL contests this season. The 23-year-old forward doesn't add much of a physical edge, but he could be a solid budget option in DFS as long as he's in a top-line role alongside Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat.