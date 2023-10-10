Barre-Boulet was placed on waivers Tuesday, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.

Barre-Boulet amassed 24 goals and 84 points in 69 games with AHL Syracuse last season. The 26-year-old forward has six goals and nine points in 32 career NHL appearances. If he goes unclaimed, Barre-Boulet will probably be back with Tampa Bay's top minor-league affiliate to begin the 2023-24 campaign.