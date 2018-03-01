Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Inks entry-level deal

Barre-Boulet agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Barre-Boulet -- who is in his fourth season in the QMJHL -- could be in line to join AHL Syracuse once his junior campaign wraps up. In 255 QMJHL games, the center notched 136 goals, 189 helpers and 171 PIM. The 20-year-old went undrafted, which could be a huge miss for the rest of the league if he can adjust his scoring touch to the NHL level -- something he likely will be given a couple years to figure out.