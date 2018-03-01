Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Inks entry-level deal
Barre-Boulet agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Barre-Boulet -- who is in his fourth season in the QMJHL -- could be in line to join AHL Syracuse once his junior campaign wraps up. In 255 QMJHL games, the center notched 136 goals, 189 helpers and 171 PIM. The 20-year-old went undrafted, which could be a huge miss for the rest of the league if he can adjust his scoring touch to the NHL level -- something he likely will be given a couple years to figure out.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...