Barre-Boulet was promoted to the active roster Monday and will play against the Hurricanes, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Barre-Boulet has steamrolled the AHL since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, scoring 64 goals and 128 points in 137 games. The 23-year-old will likely center the fourth line in his NHL debut Monday.