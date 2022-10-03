Barre-Boulet was placed on waivers by Tampa Bay on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Barre-Boulet's waiver designation, along with that of Gemel Smith, could be an indication that either youngster Gabriel Fortier or Cole Koepke is close to earning a spot on the 23-man roster. Still, the Bolts could just be making procedural moves as neither Fortier nor Koepke needs waivers before being reassigned to the minors. Even if Barre-Boulet does make the Opening Night roster, he figures to fill a bottom-six role.