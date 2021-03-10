Barre-Boulet was promoted to the active roster Tuesday and is playing against the Red Wings, per CapFriendly.

Barre-Boulet is expected to work in a fourth-line role, replacing Alexander Volkov in the lineup. The 23-year-old put up a whopping 61 goals in the AHL over the last two seasons and could provide a sneaky scoring touch while with the big club.

