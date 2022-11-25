Barre-Boulet has been recalled from AHL Syracuse on Friday.

Barre-Boulet was sent down to Syracuse during training camp and has been on fire this season with four goals and 24 points in just 16 AHL contests. Barre-Boulet had three goals and three assists last season in 16 NHL games, playing 14 for the Lightning and a pair with Seattle. Look for a bottom-six role for Barre-Boulet when he gets into the Tampa Bay lineup.