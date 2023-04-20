Barre-Boulet was called up from AHL Syracuse on Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Barre-Boulet was called up as injury insurance since the Lightning are missing Mikey Eyssimont (undisclosed). Barring additional injuries to the forward group, Barre-Boulet is unlikely to join the lineup in the postseason.
