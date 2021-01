Barre-Boulet was reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

Barre-Boulet put up 56 points in 60 games last season and 68 in 74 the season before, so it's clear he can score. But the Bolts are deep up front, even with injuries, and Barre-Boulet needs a top-six role to survive and thrive in the NHL. His future may come soon, but it won't be this year.