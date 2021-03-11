Barre-Boulet was designated for the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Barre-Boulet played in his second career NHL game Tuesday. The 23-year-old has yet to record a point. He can continue practicing and traveling with the team while on the taxi squad.
