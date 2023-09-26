Barre-Boulet is skating on the third line in training camp alongside Nick Paul and Tanner Jeannot.

ABB had a great year in the AHL in 2022-23, finishing second overall among scorers in both assists and points (69 games; 24 goals, 60 assists for 84 points). "He has proven all he can prove in the American League," said head coach Jon Cooper. "There are spots on this team open, more than there probably have been in the last five years." Barre-Boulet skates well and can score, so he needs to play to that strength to earn a gig out of camp. So far, so good.