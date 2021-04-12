Barre-Boulet was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Barre-Boulet has played 10 games in the minors this season, picking up eight goals and four assists. The 23-year-old will add depth for the Lightning at forward with Steven Stamkos (lower body) currently out.
