Barre-Boulet was placed on waivers Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Barre-Boulet has six goals and nine points in 36 outings with Tampa Bay in 2023-24. If he clears waivers, he'll likely be sent to AHL Syracuse.
