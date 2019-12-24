Lightning's Alex Killorn: Accounts for power-play goal

Killorn scored a power-play goal on two shots and had two PIM in Monday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.

Killorn extended Tampa Bay's lead to 4-1 less than six minutes into the second period when he struck with the man advantage. He has 11 goals on the season with a career-high six of them coming on the power play. With Killorn on pace for his first 20-goal, 50-point season, he certainly has fantasy utility.