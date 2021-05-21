Killorn netted a power-play goal and assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Florida in Game 3.

The 31-year-old scored late in the second period on the power-play to put the Bolts up two goals. Unfortunately for Killorn and the Bolts a five-goal second period wasn't enough to beat the Panthers. Killorn had 33 points in 56 regular season games and will look to help the Bolts fend off the Panthers in Game 4 on Saturday.