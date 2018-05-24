Lightning's Alex Killorn: Anticlimactic playoff run
Killorn finished the 2018 playoffs with five goals, two assists, and a plus-4 rating through 17 games.
Tampa Bay's third-round (77th overall) draft selection from 2007 was a nightmare for the Devils in the opening round of the playoffs, as Killorn produced five points through the first three games of that series, but he was largely held in check by the Bruins and Capitals, respectively, considering he only had two points over 12 games the rest of the way. Still, the 28-year-old has four years remaining on his contract with the Bolts and that should afford him plenty of chances to avenge for his uninspiring finish to the 2017-18 campaign.
