Lightning's Alex Killorn: As average as they come
Killorn scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over the Sabres.
Killorn is a steady top-nine NHL performer. His 13 points in 26 games are consistent with his offensive performance in every season except the last one. Consider Killorn's 47 points last year as an exception and count on him for 38-40 points. Unfortunately, there are a lot of guys just like him and their fantasy games all look the same. One word: interchangeable.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Takes step forward in defeat•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Lowest point pace of career•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Delivers empty-netter•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Great fit on third line•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Anticlimactic playoff run•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Pots Game 4 winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...