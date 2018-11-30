Lightning's Alex Killorn: As average as they come

Killorn scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Killorn is a steady top-nine NHL performer. His 13 points in 26 games are consistent with his offensive performance in every season except the last one. Consider Killorn's 47 points last year as an exception and count on him for 38-40 points. Unfortunately, there are a lot of guys just like him and their fantasy games all look the same. One word: interchangeable.