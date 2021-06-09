Killorn added a helper and two hits in Tuesday's 2-0 Game 5 win over the Hurricanes.

Providing an assist on the opening goal for the Lightning, Killorn dished a cross-ice pass to Brayden Point who was able to deke out Alex Nedeljkovic for the score. The 31-year-old is currently riding a four game point streak and has picked up 12 points this postseason, including six on the power play.