Lightning's Alex Killorn: Assists on two goals
Killorn had two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Killorn set up third-period goals by Anthony Cirelli and Cedric Paquette to run his point streak to six games. He's racked up three goals and nine points during that time and now has 15 points in 19 games on the season.
