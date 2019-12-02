Play

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Back at practice

Killorn (lower body) was on the ice for practice Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

This report clarifies the nature of the injury that forced Killorn to miss Saturday's game against Carolina, but his return to practice suggests that absence could be limited to just one contest. Killorn skated on the second line with Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos.

More News
Our Latest Stories