Killorn (suspension) had one shot and three hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders in Game 4.

Killorn had to sit out in Game 3 after being suspended for a hit on New York's Brock Nelson the previous game. Killorn received 18:17 of ice time in his return but didn't have much of a statistical impact. The 30-year-old has four goals and three assists in 16 playoff games after a 24-goal regular season.