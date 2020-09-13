Killorn (suspension) had one shot and three hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders in Game 4.
Killorn had to sit out in Game 3 after being suspended for a hit on New York's Brock Nelson the previous game. Killorn received 18:17 of ice time in his return but didn't have much of a statistical impact. The 30-year-old has four goals and three assists in 16 playoff games after a 24-goal regular season.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Suspension served•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Handed one-game suspension•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Will have disciplinary hearing•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Busts out in Game 3 romp•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Opens scoring in Game 3 win•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Picks up power-play helper•