Lightning's Alex Killorn: Breaks goal drought

Killorn notched his 12th goal of the season and first since Jan. 19 against the Stars on Thursday, also adding an assist in a 6-0 win.

Killorn finished the night with a plus-2 rating and also spent two minutes in the sin bin, giving him stats that fit into many different fantasy categories. His 2018-19 season falls right in line with what he's done in every campaign since he began playing full NHL seasons in 2013-14 -- he's consistently been finishing in the high 30s to the low 40s for points. Killorn's seen a slight dip in ice time compared to the past few seasons, but the Lightning remain potent enough offensively that it shouldn't drastically impact his output.