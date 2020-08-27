Killorn produced two goals and an assist Wednesday in a 7-1 victory over the Bruins. He also had a team-leading six shots and added four shots.

Killorn fended off a cross-check to the back and knocked home a loose puck on the power play, giving the Lightning a 4-1 lead in the second period. He added his second of the game with a rebound tally later in the frame. Killorn also set up a Brayden Point breakaway goal. His three-point night put an end to a four-game scoring drought.