Killorn produced two goals and an assist Wednesday in a 7-1 victory over the Bruins. He also had a team-leading six shots and added four shots.
Killorn fended off a cross-check to the back and knocked home a loose puck on the power play, giving the Lightning a 4-1 lead in the second period. He added his second of the game with a rebound tally later in the frame. Killorn also set up a Brayden Point breakaway goal. His three-point night put an end to a four-game scoring drought.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Opens scoring in Game 3 win•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Pair of points in win•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Dream season continues•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Lights lamp Monday•