Killorn scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Stars.
The 33-year-old forward had a hand in each of Tampa Bay's final three goals, wiring home the winner with a little over a minute left in OT. Killorn has delivered back-to-back multi-point performances, and on the season he's up to five goals and 13 points through 16 games.
