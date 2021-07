Killorn (leg) had surgery last week to insert a rod to help heal a broken fibula, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The fact that Killorn was considered questionable and attempting to be ready to play shows determination, but he wasn't able to get back in the lineup after a shot block in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. It hasn't been determined one way or another if his recovery from the surgery will impact his availability for the start of next season.