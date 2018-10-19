Lightning's Alex Killorn: Delivers empty-netter

Killorn registered an empty-net goal in Thursday's 3-1 home win over the Red Wings.

Killorn has collected two goals through the first five regular-season games. He's a smart player capable of catching fire on short notice, especially with consideration to his role on the No. 1 power play, but the Nova Scotian has only set 11 shots on goal to cap his fantasy upside.

