Killorn scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.
Killorn gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead in the second period with his 10th goal of the season. The 31-year-old forward has racked up 13 points through 14 contests in March. Overall, he has 23 points, 70 shots on goal, a plus-6 rating, 31 hits and 18 PIM in 33 games. He should continue to be reliable in a top-six role.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Productive month continus•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Fits like glove on top line•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Garners power-play helper•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Two helpers against Canes•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Notches assist Monday•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Two points in big win•