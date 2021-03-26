Killorn scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Killorn gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead in the second period with his 10th goal of the season. The 31-year-old forward has racked up 13 points through 14 contests in March. Overall, he has 23 points, 70 shots on goal, a plus-6 rating, 31 hits and 18 PIM in 33 games. He should continue to be reliable in a top-six role.