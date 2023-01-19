Killorn produced two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Killorn set up the first two goals of Steven Stamkos' hat trick, with the first tally being Stamkos' 500th career goal. The 33-year-old Killorn won't approach big numbers like that, but he's done alright lately with two goals and four helpers during a four-game point streak. The winger has 32 points, 73 shots on net, 27 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 43 appearances this season, playing mainly in a top-six role.