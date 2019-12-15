Lightning's Alex Killorn: Dream season continues

Killorn set up two goals in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

This is a bit of a dream season for the 30-year-old. Killorn has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his last seven games and 26 points in 29 games this season. Half of his production has come on the power play. Killorn may still be lingering on your waiver wire -- his ownership is surprisingly low, despite his offensive success this year.