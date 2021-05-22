Killorn scored two goals and added two assists in Saturday's 6-2 blowout win over Florida.

Cashing in on their second power-play of the game, Killorn tapped in a nice feed from Nikita Kucherov and minutes later scored his second of the afternoon on a pass from Steven Stamkos. The 31-year-old forward's four points in the contest now put him at seven total in the series. Killorn has had a productive year, scoring 15 goals and 18 assists in 56 regular-season games.