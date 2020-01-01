Lightning's Alex Killorn: Enjoying nice stretch

Killorn scored twice, once on the power play, and added an assist to finish Tuesday's 6-4 win over Buffalo with three points.

Killorn has been nothing short of sensational this season, now with 34 points in 36 games. He's picked up three points in two of his last three games and played a particularly important role Tuesday by burying the game-winning goal. A more prominent role on the power play -- Killorn logged a season-high 5:45 in Tuesday's win -- is a big reason why the 30-year-old winger is playing the best hockey of his career and rewarding fantasy owners most every night.