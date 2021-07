Killorn (leg) is not expected to suit up for Game 4 against the Canadiens on Monday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Killorn was on the ice for warmups prior to Monday's contest but didn't take part in line rushes. He's not expected to miss his third straight contest with a leg injury. The 31-year-old forward has 17 points and 36 hits in 19 postseason games. Killorn will be questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 if the Lightning don't finish off the series Monday.