Play

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Explodes for four points

Killorn scored two goals, including on on the power play, and added two assists against the Flames in a 7-4 win Thursday. He also had four shots on goal and a plus-4 rating.

Mike Smith really struggled for the Flames, and Killorn took advantage of Calgary's netminder's off day. These four points likely came as a huge relief to the veteran wing. He had zero points in his eight prior games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories