Killorn scored two goals and an assist on four shots, fueling the Lightning to a 5-2 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.
The first star of the game, Killorn picked up the opening goal for the Lightning on the power play off a nice pass from Nikita Kucherov. He would also extend the Lightning lead to 4-1 in the second period and pick up an assist on Nikita Kucherov's first power-play goal. This performance is Killorn's second multi-goal game in the last three games and gives him six points in his last four games. On the season, Killorn has 19 goals and 49 points in 64 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Strikes twice in loss•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Gets two points Saturday•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Two helpers Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Three apples help prevent avalanche•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Nearing career pace•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Dishes pair of helpers•