Killorn scored two goals and an assist on four shots, fueling the Lightning to a 5-2 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.

The first star of the game, Killorn picked up the opening goal for the Lightning on the power play off a nice pass from Nikita Kucherov. He would also extend the Lightning lead to 4-1 in the second period and pick up an assist on Nikita Kucherov's first power-play goal. This performance is Killorn's second multi-goal game in the last three games and gives him six points in his last four games. On the season, Killorn has 19 goals and 49 points in 64 games.