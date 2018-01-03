Lightning's Alex Killorn: Finds twine Tuesday

Killorn netted a goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

The goal was Killorn's first since Dec. 21, giving him 21 points on the season. His marker 16:54 into the second period was a nice bit of insurance on top of Cedric Paquette's game-winning tally earlier in the frame. The Canadian winger set a career high with 19 goals last season but may struggle to match that total this year, as Tuesday's tally was only his fifth of the campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories