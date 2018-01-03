Lightning's Alex Killorn: Finds twine Tuesday
Killorn netted a goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
The goal was Killorn's first since Dec. 21, giving him 21 points on the season. His marker 16:54 into the second period was a nice bit of insurance on top of Cedric Paquette's game-winning tally earlier in the frame. The Canadian winger set a career high with 19 goals last season but may struggle to match that total this year, as Tuesday's tally was only his fifth of the campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Two points in win•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Goals down but points up•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Picks up two points Thursday•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Fined five grand•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Has career night with four points•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Registers two points in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...