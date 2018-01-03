Lightning's Alex Killorn: Finds twine Tuesday

Killorn netted a goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

The goal was Killorn's first since Dec. 21, giving him 21 points on the season. His marker 16:54 into the second period was a nice bit of insurance on top of Cedric Paquette's game-winning tally earlier in the frame. The Canadian winger set a career high with 19 goals last season but may struggle to match that total this year, as Tuesday's tally was only his fifth of the campaign.