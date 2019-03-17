Lightning's Alex Killorn: Fine time for personal record

Killorn picked up a hat trick Saturday in a 6-3 in over the Capitals.

Killorn had gone 10 games without a snipe, so getting his first career hattie was extra special. He had six shots on net, three hits and was plus-2. Killorn is closing in on his fourth 40-point season in his last six (he has 37 points). He brings value to deep formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories