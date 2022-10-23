Killorn scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders.

It was Killorn's first goal since April 21 (33 games, including playoffs). He got to a loose puck in the low slot at 14:08 of the third period and put it past Ilya Sorokin for a 5-3 final score. Killorn is off to a bit of a sluggish start with three points (one goal, two assists) in six games after a career-best 59 points, including 25 goals, in 82 games last season.