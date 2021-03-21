Killorn picked up two assists in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Killorn is such a versatile guy -- he's skating with Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos, and he fits right in. He has 11 points, including five goals, in his last 10 games. We've always said Killorn is the Bolts' Swiss Army knife and he's showing that right now. He's talented enough to be a scorer on the top line, even with his history of being a hard-working middle-six thorn for opponents.