Killorn had a power-play goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Killorn has been a feast or famine fantasy option lately, with four multi-point performances in his last 11 games and just one point in the last seven. Fantasy managers certainly prefer the inconsistency to the zero pints Killorn produced over the nine games preceding this stretch. He has 15 goals and 17 assists in 53 games this season.