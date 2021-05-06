Killorn had a power-play goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.
Killorn has been a feast or famine fantasy option lately, with four multi-point performances in his last 11 games and just one point in the last seven. Fantasy managers certainly prefer the inconsistency to the zero pints Killorn produced over the nine games preceding this stretch. He has 15 goals and 17 assists in 53 games this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Strikes twice Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Two points in OT win•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Snaps nine-game point drought•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Deposits goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Productive month continus•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Fits like glove on top line•