Killorn will be a game-time decision for Monday's Game 4 versus Montreal, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.
Killorn was able to participate in morning skate, but his status for Monday's contest will nonetheless boil down to a game-time decision. The 31-year-old winger has racked up eight goals and 17 points through 19 games this postseason.
